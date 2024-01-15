Investors In Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Will Start Making Money Again

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $143.63M, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The MKFG stock price is -219.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.30 and 13.89% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 768.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Markforged Holding Corporation.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Sporting -0.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MKFG stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Markforged Holding Corporation shares have moved -11.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) have changed 12.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Markforged Holding Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.90%, compared to 10.10% for the industry.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.85% with a share float percentage of 73.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Markforged Holding Corporation having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 20.21 million shares worth more than $29.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC, with the holding of over 17.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.16 million and represent 8.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Microcap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.00% shares in the company for having 11.84 million shares of worth $17.16 million while later fund manager owns 5.55 million shares of worth $6.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.