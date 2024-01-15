Investor Trust Slackened After View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) Shares Gained By $0.01

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 0.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.02M, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The VIEW stock price is -4116.22% off its 52-week high price of $62.40 and 58.11% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that View Inc. (VIEW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$6.14.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the VIEW stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 41.73%. Year-to-date, View Inc. shares have moved -59.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) have changed -38.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 63770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that View Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -84.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.68%, compared to 29.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.90% and 53.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $44.24 million and $18.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.30% for the current quarter and 36.30% for the next.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.09% with a share float percentage of 67.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with View Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 27.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Madrone Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 0.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62562.0 and represent 12.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 69476.0 shares of worth $8413.0 while later fund manager owns 12820.0 shares of worth $1552.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.