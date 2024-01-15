Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LXEO) Share Prices Gained By $0.83

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $385.10M, closed the last trade at $15.61 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 5.62% during that session. The LXEO stock price is -13.52% off its 52-week high price of $17.72 and 42.34% above the 52-week low of $9.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 66640.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 139.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) trade information

Sporting 5.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LXEO stock price touched $15.61 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 16.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) have changed 34.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

LXEO Dividends

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.18% with a share float percentage of 91.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.