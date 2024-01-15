Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) Share Prices Dropped By -$1.72

Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EBON) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.00M, closed the last trade at $9.48 per share which meant it lost -$1.72 on the day or -15.36% during that session. The EBON stock price is -99.79% off its 52-week high price of $18.94 and 44.09% above the 52-week low of $5.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.67K shares.

Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Sporting -15.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the EBON stock price touched $9.48 or saw a rise of 34.62%. Year-to-date, Ebang International Holdings Inc shares have moved -38.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EBON) have changed 31.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 97680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.65% over the past 6 months.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.88% with a share float percentage of 8.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ebang International Holdings Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 43013.0 shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 9880.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68172.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 6516.0 shares of worth $50238.0 while later fund manager owns 1980.0 shares of worth $12711.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.