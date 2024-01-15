Investor Confidence Dwindles After Meiwu Technology Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: WNW) Shares Gain By About 0.05

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 65745.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.25M, closed the last trade at $3.56 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.42% during that session. The WNW stock price is -215.73% off its 52-week high price of $11.24 and 51.69% above the 52-week low of $1.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 176.57K shares.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting 1.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the WNW stock price touched $3.56 or saw a rise of 10.78%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd shares have moved 5.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed 44.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 35770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.58% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.54% over the past 5 years.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.28% with a share float percentage of 0.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meiwu Technology Company Ltd having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $20088.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 47980.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8425.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.