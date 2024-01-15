Innovate Corp (VATE) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 63158.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.02M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The VATE stock price is -249.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.53 and 3.96% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 147.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Innovate Corp (VATE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) trade information

Sporting -0.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the VATE stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Innovate Corp shares have moved -17.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) have changed -14.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.04.

Innovate Corp (VATE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $248.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $251.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021. Year-ago sales stood $498.4 million and $444.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -50.20% for the current quarter and -43.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.59% over the past 5 years.

VATE Dividends

Innovate Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.37% with a share float percentage of 54.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innovate Corp having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with over 5.45 million shares worth more than $5.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. held 6.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., with the holding of over 3.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.84 million and represent 4.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.80% shares in the company for having 1.42 million shares of worth $1.44 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $1.15 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.