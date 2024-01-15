INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) Forecast To Gain 27.01% And Reach Consensus Price Target

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 97677.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.95M, closed the last trade at $12.65 per share which meant it gained $1.07 on the day or 9.24% during that session. The INMB stock price is -5.69% off its 52-week high price of $13.37 and 53.6% above the 52-week low of $5.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 98750.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that INmune Bio Inc (INMB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) trade information

Sporting 9.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the INMB stock price touched $12.65 or saw a rise of 5.39%. Year-to-date, INmune Bio Inc shares have moved 12.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) have changed 22.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -73.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.67% from current levels.

INmune Bio Inc (INMB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.06% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -83.05% over the past 5 years.

INMB Dividends

INmune Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.96% with a share float percentage of 19.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with INmune Bio Inc having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $5.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.18 million and represent 1.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $3.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $1.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.