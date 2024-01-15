IN8bio Inc (INAB) Has Fallen -1.30%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) has a beta value of 0.03 and has seen 62602.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.62M, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The INAB stock price is -159.87% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 57.24% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 639.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IN8bio Inc (INAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Sporting -1.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the INAB stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 21.24%. Year-to-date, IN8bio Inc shares have moved 10.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) have changed -7.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IN8bio Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.35%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.20% and 50.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -79.99% over the past 5 years.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.64% with a share float percentage of 41.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IN8bio Inc having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Voss Capital, LLC with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $0.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Voss Capital, LLC held 1.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc, with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.72 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.