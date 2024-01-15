How Will Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.14M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The IINN stock price is -176.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 15.56% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 726.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the IINN stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 6.65%. Year-to-date, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd shares have moved -14.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) have changed -2.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.32%, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 18 and March 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.43% with a share float percentage of 0.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IEQ Capital, LLC with over 51949.0 shares worth more than $77923.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, IEQ Capital, LLC held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3999.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5998.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.