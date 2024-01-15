How Will HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) Perform In Months To Come?

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) has a beta value of -1.22 and has seen 0.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.23M, closed the last trade at $1.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.00% during that session. The BEAT stock price is -176.79% off its 52-week high price of $4.65 and 36.9% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

Sporting -4.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BEAT stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 25.66%. Year-to-date, HeartBeam Inc shares have moved -28.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have changed 35.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HeartBeam Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.77%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.10% and 70.00% for the next quarter.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.