How Will Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABTS) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 88359.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.96M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it -0.36% during that session. The ABTS stock price is -63.64% off its 52-week high price of $1.80 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 56.10K shares.

Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) trade information

Sporting -0.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ABTS stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 31.25%. Year-to-date, Abits Group Inc shares have moved -3.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) have changed 16.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Abits Group Inc (ABTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.65% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.82% over the past 5 years.

ABTS Dividends

Abits Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 0.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abits Group Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.