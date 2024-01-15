How Is Vincerx Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ: VINC) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.29M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.20% during that session. The VINC stock price is -42.34% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 55.47% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 482.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Sporting -4.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the VINC stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 19.88%. Year-to-date, Vincerx Pharma Inc shares have moved 16.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) have changed 114.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vincerx Pharma Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.01%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.10% and 72.10% for the next quarter.

VINC Dividends

Vincerx Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.15% with a share float percentage of 65.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vincerx Pharma Inc having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 2.06 million shares worth more than $2.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 9.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sage Rhino Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.19 million and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.