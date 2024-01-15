How Is The Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -7.60% during that session. The NUWE stock price is -2432.56% off its 52-week high price of $10.89 and 4.65% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 754.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Nuwellis, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Sporting -7.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NUWE stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 33.85%. Year-to-date, Nuwellis Inc shares have moved -25.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) have changed -11.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 7840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nuwellis Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.51%, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 84.19% over the past 5 years.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.16% with a share float percentage of 1.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuwellis Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 24097.0 shares worth more than $64820.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 10404.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27986.0 and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 24097.0 shares of worth $64820.0 while later fund manager owns 599.0 shares of worth $1587.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.