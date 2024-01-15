How Is The Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) has seen 73822.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.23M, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The CHSN stock price is -1323.66% off its 52-week high price of $18.65 and 20.61% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 829.94K shares.

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) trade information

Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CHSN stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 6.43%. Year-to-date, Chanson International Holding shares have moved 7.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) have changed -88.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 31150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.57% over the past 6 months.

CHSN Dividends

Chanson International Holding is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.78% with a share float percentage of 1.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chanson International Holding having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 29193.0 shares worth more than $38242.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 15160.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19859.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.