How Is Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.59M, closed the last trade at $7.71 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.13% during that session. The SLDB stock price is -17.25% off its 52-week high price of $9.04 and 76.52% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 614.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

Sporting 0.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SLDB stock price touched $7.71 or saw a rise of 14.71%. Year-to-date, Solid Biosciences Inc shares have moved 25.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have changed 91.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Solid Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.57%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -47.10% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -89.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.17% over the past 5 years.

SLDB Dividends

Solid Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.66% with a share float percentage of 85.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solid Biosciences Inc having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.5 million shares worth more than $18.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 17.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 3.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.95 million and represent 17.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.89 million while later fund manager owns 58895.0 shares of worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.