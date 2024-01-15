How Is Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd.(NASDAQ: PBTS) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 77779.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.72M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.00% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -3987.13% off its 52-week high price of $41.28 and 59.41% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 190.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Sporting 1.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the PBTS stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 33.99%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd shares have moved -32.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed -11.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 56840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.06% over the past 6 months.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.02% with a share float percentage of 0.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 3514.0 shares worth more than $25306.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2617.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18846.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.