Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : LendingTree Inc. (TREE)

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 0.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $372.06M, closed the last trade at $28.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -1.28% during that session. The TREE stock price is -67.09% off its 52-week high price of $47.82 and 64.64% above the 52-week low of $10.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 339.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LendingTree Inc. (TREE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.11. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) trade information

Sporting -1.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the TREE stock price touched $28.62 or saw a rise of 20.43%. Year-to-date, LendingTree Inc. shares have moved -5.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have changed 24.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.89, which means that the shares’ value could drop -14.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.59% from current levels.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LendingTree Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -89.50% and 56.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $135.78 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $165.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $202.1 million and $200.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -32.80% for the current quarter and -17.60% for the next.

TREE Dividends

LendingTree Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.14% with a share float percentage of 78.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LendingTree Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.52 million shares worth more than $33.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 11.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.53 million and represent 5.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $7.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $4.88 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.