Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) has a beta value of -0.46 and has seen 58076.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $545.78M, closed the last trade at $16.37 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The TRDA stock price is -12.65% off its 52-week high price of $18.44 and 43.07% above the 52-week low of $9.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 91330.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 80.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the TRDA stock price touched $16.37 or saw a rise of 5.1%. Year-to-date, Entrada Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 8.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) have changed 24.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.44.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Entrada Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.33%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.50% and -219.00% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.69 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

TRDA Dividends

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.38% with a share float percentage of 91.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entrada Therapeutics Inc having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 4.87 million shares worth more than $73.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 14.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.01 million and represent 13.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.37% shares in the company for having 1.78 million shares of worth $26.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $9.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.