Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $254.23M, closed the last trade at $5.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The AKYA stock price is -149.03% off its 52-week high price of $12.90 and 41.31% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AKYA stock price touched $5.18 or saw a rise of 5.13%. Year-to-date, Akoya Biosciences Inc shares have moved 6.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) have changed 21.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.44.

Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akoya Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.39%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.00% and 44.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.98 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $21.22 million and $21.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.40% for the current quarter and 21.90% for the next.

AKYA Dividends

Akoya Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.54% with a share float percentage of 80.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akoya Biosciences Inc having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blue Water Life Science Advisors, Lp with over 4.7 million shares worth more than $34.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blue Water Life Science Advisors, Lp held 9.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Capital Holdings Plc, with the holding of over 1.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.2 million and represent 3.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.80% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $6.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.43 million shares of worth $2.23 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.