Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GTEC) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 0.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.39M, closed the last trade at $3.34 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 12.08% during that session. The GTEC stock price is -57.19% off its 52-week high price of $5.25 and 66.17% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65260.00000000001 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Sporting 12.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the GTEC stock price touched $3.34 or saw a rise of 4.3%. Year-to-date, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp shares have moved 19.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GTEC) have changed 36.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 29460.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenland Technologies Holding Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 102.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.33%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 175.00% and -72.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $23 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $19.13 million and $22.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.80% for the current quarter and 3.80% for the next.

GTEC Dividends

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.