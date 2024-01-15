Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.75M, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.24% during that session. The FOSL stock price is -364.12% off its 52-week high price of $6.08 and 18.32% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 658.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Sporting -2.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the FOSL stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 12.96%. Year-to-date, Fossil Group Inc shares have moved -10.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have changed 8.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -90.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -90.84% from current levels.

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.74% over the past 5 years.

FOSL Dividends

Fossil Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.19% with a share float percentage of 68.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fossil Group Inc having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.46 million shares worth more than $8.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.13 million and represent 5.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 1.55 million shares of worth $3.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $2.42 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.