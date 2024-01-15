FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR) Forecast To Gain 38.4% To Hit Consensus Price Target

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.85M, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.53% during that session. The FNGR stock price is -158.77% off its 52-week high price of $7.97 and 67.21% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 576.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Sporting -2.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the FNGR stock price touched $3.08 or saw a rise of 17.87%. Year-to-date, FingerMotion Inc shares have moved -23.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) have changed -28.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -62.34% from current levels.

FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.96% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.69% over the past 5 years.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 15 and January 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.16% with a share float percentage of 12.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FingerMotion Inc having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC with over 100000.0 shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 93647.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 83540.0 shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 25594.0 shares of worth $41718.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.