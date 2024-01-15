Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $838.35M, closed the last trade at $6.71 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The EXAI stock price is -71.68% off its 52-week high price of $11.52 and 37.85% above the 52-week low of $4.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 542.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Exscientia Plc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the EXAI stock price touched $6.71 or saw a rise of 5.63%. Year-to-date, Exscientia Plc ADR shares have moved 4.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) have changed 25.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.81.

Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exscientia Plc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.79%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 18 and March 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.84% with a share float percentage of 38.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exscientia Plc ADR having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Laurion Capital Management, LP with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $35.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Laurion Capital Management, LP held 4.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, with the holding of over 5.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.28 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $3.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.7 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.