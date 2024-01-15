enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO): What Is Good About Stock?

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 66170.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.35M, closed the last trade at $4.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.97% during that session. The NVNO stock price is -59.07% off its 52-week high price of $6.49 and 38.48% above the 52-week low of $2.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65850.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 81.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) trade information

Sporting -0.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NVNO stock price touched $4.08 or saw a rise of 17.74%. Year-to-date, enVVeno Medical Corporation shares have moved -20.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) have changed 12.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.92.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 29.11% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.29% over the past 5 years.

NVNO Dividends

enVVeno Medical Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 05 and February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.60% with a share float percentage of 17.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with enVVeno Medical Corporation having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 0.78 million shares worth more than $2.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 million and represent 3.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $0.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.