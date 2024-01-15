ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 67241.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.98M, closed the last trade at $1.30 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.78% during that session. The NDRA stock price is -297.69% off its 52-week high price of $5.17 and 33.08% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 91.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Sporting 0.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NDRA stock price touched $1.30 or saw a rise of 17.72%. Year-to-date, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc shares have moved -38.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) have changed -4.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.41% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.91% over the past 5 years.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.83% with a share float percentage of 1.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ENDRA Life Sciences Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 58054.0 shares worth more than $81275.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 36701.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51381.0 and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 25739.0 shares of worth $36034.0 while later fund manager owns 9537.0 shares of worth $14019.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.