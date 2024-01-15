Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (ELTX) Slumps -2.96%, A Loss For Bears

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 74004.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.07M, closed the last trade at $5.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The ELTX stock price is -365.46% off its 52-week high price of $24.39 and 12.21% above the 52-week low of $4.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (ELTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.92.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) trade information

Sporting -2.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ELTX stock price touched $5.24 or saw a rise of 35.47%. Year-to-date, Elicio Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -37.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) have changed -15.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 6780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (ELTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elicio Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.47%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.30% and 55.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.08% over the past 5 years.

ELTX Dividends

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.