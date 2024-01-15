Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ) has a beta value of -0.16 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.11M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.91% during that session. The ELIQ stock price is -3986.21% off its 52-week high price of $11.85 and 6.9% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 195.38K shares.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ) trade information

Sporting 3.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ELIQ stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 16.64%. Year-to-date, Electriq Power Holdings Inc shares have moved -8.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ) have changed -9.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 11840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.30% over the past 6 months.

ELIQ Dividends

Electriq Power Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.50% with a share float percentage of 31.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electriq Power Holdings Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. with over 0.79 million shares worth more than $8.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. held 2.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sculptor Capital LP, with the holding of over 0.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.85 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $1.68 million while later fund manager owns 9876.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.