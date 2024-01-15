Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.84M, closed the last trade at $4.53 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The EGRX stock price is -662.91% off its 52-week high price of $34.56 and 3.31% above the 52-week low of $4.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 211.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the EGRX stock price touched $4.53 or saw a rise of 10.83%. Year-to-date, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -13.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have changed -13.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -275.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -275.28% from current levels.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.34% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.56% over the past 5 years.

EGRX Dividends

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.79% with a share float percentage of 91.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 1.15 million shares worth more than $22.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 8.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.65 million and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.49% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $13.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $7.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.