Does Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.55M, closed the last trade at $1.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The ONCY stock price is -177.87% off its 52-week high price of $3.39 and 10.66% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 445.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Sporting -0.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ONCY stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 10.29%. Year-to-date, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. shares have moved -9.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have changed -5.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -637.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -309.84% from current levels.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.06%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.85% over the past 5 years.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.71% with a share float percentage of 8.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are International Assets Investment Management, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, International Assets Investment Management, LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.48 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 34659.0 shares of worth $56147.0 while later fund manager owns 33485.0 shares of worth $84382.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.