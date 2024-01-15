Does Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) has a beta value of 4.94 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.00M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it -0.25% during that session. The APVO stock price is -1512.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 6.25% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 607.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the APVO stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 11.06%. Year-to-date, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -12.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) have changed -14.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -89.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.13%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.17% with a share float percentage of 18.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. held 2.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 70348.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.