Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) has a beta value of 8.03 and has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.09M, closed the last trade at $12.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -5.92% during that session. The DRCT stock price is -38.8% off its 52-week high price of $17.42 and 84.38% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 912.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

Sporting -5.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the DRCT stock price touched $12.55 or saw a rise of 20.77%. Year-to-date, Direct Digital Holdings Inc shares have moved -15.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) have changed 49.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Direct Digital Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 358.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 194.12%, compared to -5.50% for the industry.

DRCT Dividends

Direct Digital Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.94% with a share float percentage of 11.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Direct Digital Holdings Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 72700.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 2.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 90848.0 shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 40000.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.