Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) Surprises Wall Street With -15.11% Stock Price Loss

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.38M, closed the last trade at $2.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -15.11% during that session. The CYCC stock price is -643.64% off its 52-week high price of $17.55 and 10.59% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 143.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$6.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Sporting -15.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CYCC stock price touched $2.36 or saw a rise of 35.34%. Year-to-date, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -11.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) have changed -42.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 35960.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.86%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.40% and 16.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.35% over the past 5 years.

CYCC Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.