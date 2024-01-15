Could Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 0.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $236.08M, closed the last trade at $11.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The ENTA stock price is -453.61% off its 52-week high price of $62.06 and 27.92% above the 52-week low of $8.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 289.90K shares.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) trade information

Sporting -0.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ENTA stock price touched $11.21 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 19.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have changed 24.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.41%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.40% and 30.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.28 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

ENTA Dividends

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 05 and February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.18% with a share float percentage of 105.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.73 million shares worth more than $79.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 17.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.57 million and represent 9.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.69% shares in the company for having 0.78 million shares of worth $11.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $12.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.