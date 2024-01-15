Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Estimation And Forecast

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 55338.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.45M, closed the last trade at $2.02 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The CGTX stock price is -72.77% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 55.45% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 196.19K shares.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CGTX stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 5.61%. Year-to-date, Cognition Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 9.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) have changed 25.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 71070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cognition Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.20%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.00% and -38.10% for the next quarter.

CGTX Dividends

Cognition Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.49% with a share float percentage of 47.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cognition Therapeutics Inc having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pathstone Family Office, LLC with over 2.21 million shares worth more than $4.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Pathstone Family Office, LLC held 7.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.73 million and represent 6.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $0.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.