Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) Falls -7.43%, Causing Bears To Lose

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.81M, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -7.43% during that session. The CNSP stock price is -368.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.40 and 35.11% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45840.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 107.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Sporting -7.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CNSP stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 22.95%. Year-to-date, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -26.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) have changed -48.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.31% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -94.80% over the past 5 years.

CNSP Dividends

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 01 and April 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.