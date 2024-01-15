Cineverse Corp (CNVS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 55099.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.52M, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.11% during that session. The CNVS stock price is -768.06% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 32.64% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63200.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cineverse Corp (CNVS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) trade information

Sporting 5.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CNVS stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 4.0%. Year-to-date, Cineverse Corp shares have moved 6.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) have changed 32.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 90130.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Cineverse Corp (CNVS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.86% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 35.84% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CNVS Dividends

Cineverse Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.88% with a share float percentage of 10.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cineverse Corp having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $1.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.66 million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.96% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 94251.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.