Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $692.75M, closed the last trade at $7.10 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The CNTA stock price is -21.83% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 57.75% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 162.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CNTA stock price touched $7.10 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR shares have moved -10.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) have changed 10.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.63.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.44%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.70% and 17.00% for the next quarter.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.64% with a share float percentage of 86.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd with over 19.96 million shares worth more than $129.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd held 20.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 9.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.93 million and represent 9.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 2.79 million shares of worth $21.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $6.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.