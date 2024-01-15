Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 79654.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.08M, closed the last trade at $4.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -14.57% during that session. The CZOO stock price is -15677.26% off its 52-week high price of $680.00 and -14.62% below the 52-week low of $4.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52130.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Sporting -14.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CZOO stock price touched $4.31 or saw a rise of 47.12%. Year-to-date, Cazoo Group Ltd shares have moved -54.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -46.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) have changed -76.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 5360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cazoo Group Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -97.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.86%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $344.97 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $424.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 70.81% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.68%.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.11% with a share float percentage of 71.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cazoo Group Ltd having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenvale Capital, LLP with over 2.42 million shares worth more than $2.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Greenvale Capital, LLP held 6.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 1.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.14 million while later fund manager owns 82778.0 shares of worth $97678.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.