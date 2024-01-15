Can Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QLGN) has a beta value of -0.76 and has seen 52516.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.65M, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The QLGN stock price is -194.12% off its 52-week high price of $1.50 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53400.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the QLGN stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 7.27%. Year-to-date, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -7.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QLGN) have changed -20.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 20970.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qualigen Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.33%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 75.13% over the past 5 years.

QLGN Dividends

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.48% with a share float percentage of 2.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qualigen Therapeutics Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25840.0 shares worth more than $23540.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 22152.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20180.0 and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 11848.0 shares of worth $10934.0 while later fund manager owns 4888.0 shares of worth $4511.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.