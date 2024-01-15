Can Exela Technologies Inc (XELA) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 98096.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.52M, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The XELA stock price is -583.64% off its 52-week high price of $18.80 and 5.82% above the 52-week low of $2.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 98680.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 113.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exela Technologies Inc (XELA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Sporting -1.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the XELA stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 10.42%. Year-to-date, Exela Technologies Inc shares have moved -18.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) have changed -16.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.

Exela Technologies Inc (XELA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.06% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $266.95 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.01% over the past 5 years.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 01 and April 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.52% with a share float percentage of 13.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exela Technologies Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 70073.0 shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 78301.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.