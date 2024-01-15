Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 50653.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.68M, closed the last trade at $5.90 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 5.73% during that session. The BYRN stock price is -75.93% off its 52-week high price of $10.38 and 62.88% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 61100.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 83.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) trade information

Sporting 5.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BYRN stock price touched $5.90 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Byrna Technologies Inc shares have moved -7.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) have changed 14.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.51.

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Byrna Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -177.78%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

BYRN Dividends

Byrna Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.78% with a share float percentage of 30.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Byrna Technologies Inc having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 1.61 million shares worth more than $8.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.89 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 0.89 million shares of worth $4.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.52 million shares of worth $2.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.