Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ: BGXX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 1.93% Stock Price Incline

Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.30M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.93% during that session. The BGXX stock price is -526.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 350.79K shares.

Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information

Sporting 1.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BGXX stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, Bright Green Corp shares have moved -10.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) have changed 17.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.55.

Bright Green Corp (BGXX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.26% over the past 6 months.

BGXX Dividends

Bright Green Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.01% with a share float percentage of 23.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Green Corp having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.39 million shares worth more than $3.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.87 million and represent 1.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 2.41 million shares of worth $2.43 million while later fund manager owns 2.29 million shares of worth $0.91 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.