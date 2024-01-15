Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 87355.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.86M, closed the last trade at $6.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The BWAY stock price is -14.09% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 79.31% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) trade information

Sporting -1.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BWAY stock price touched $6.67 or saw a rise of 12.35%. Year-to-date, Brainsway Ltd ADR shares have moved 2.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) have changed 11.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brainsway Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 170.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.00%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.80% and 78.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.42 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.03 million and $6.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.60% for the current quarter and 28.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.35% over the past 5 years.

BWAY Dividends

Brainsway Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.27% with a share float percentage of 25.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brainsway Ltd ADR having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.27 million shares worth more than $2.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 7.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Masters Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.05 million and represent 5.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 3457.0 shares of worth $6067.0 while later fund manager owns 1000.0 shares of worth $2430.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.