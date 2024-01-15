BowFlex Inc Shares Are Down -70.11% Since The Beginning Of The Year

BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.02M, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.61% during that session. The BFX stock price is -317.31% off its 52-week high price of $2.17 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 208.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BowFlex Inc (BFX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is

BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) trade information

Sporting -6.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BFX stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 25.71%. Year-to-date, BowFlex Inc shares have moved -32.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) have changed -5.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.55 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.77% from current levels.

BowFlex Inc (BFX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BowFlex Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.88%, compared to 10.90% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 65.57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

BFX Dividends

BowFlex Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.