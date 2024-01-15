BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) Slumps -8.19%, A Loss For Bears

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE:BTCM) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.11M, closed the last trade at $4.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -8.19% during that session. The BTCM stock price is -67.47% off its 52-week high price of $6.95 and 52.77% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 203.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Sporting -8.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BTCM stock price touched $4.15 or saw a rise of 25.09%. Year-to-date, BIT Mining Ltd ADR shares have moved -17.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE:BTCM) have changed -3.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BIT Mining Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.92%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.3 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 94.87% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.75%.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 17 and February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.20% with a share float percentage of 3.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIT Mining Ltd ADR having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SC China Holding Ltd held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 19664.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53092.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.