Biosig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 4.12%

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 55785.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.22M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.12% during that session. The BSGM stock price is -450.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 334.90K shares.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Sporting 4.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BSGM stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 28.55%. Year-to-date, Biosig Technologies Inc shares have moved -36.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) have changed -2.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.73.

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.95% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.54% over the past 5 years.

BSGM Dividends

Biosig Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.89% with a share float percentage of 7.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biosig Technologies Inc having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.65 million shares worth more than $2.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Resource Council, with the holding of over 0.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 million and represent 4.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.50% shares in the company for having 1.08 million shares of worth $1.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $0.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.