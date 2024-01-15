BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 55354.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.25M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.50% during that session. The BYSI stock price is -292.05% off its 52-week high price of $3.45 and 26.14% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33880.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 80.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Sporting 3.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BYSI stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 10.84%. Year-to-date, BeyondSpring Inc shares have moved -2.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) have changed -0.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 43.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.05% from current levels.

BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.43% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $340k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $338k and $338k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8,775.70% for the current quarter and 0.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.00% over the past 5 years.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.