Bears Are Back On The Defensive As NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) tumbled -9.14%

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 97308.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.09M, closed the last trade at $1.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -9.14% during that session. The NXTP stock price is -124.85% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 85.21% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Sporting -9.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NXTP stock price touched $1.69 or saw a rise of 19.13%. Year-to-date, NextPlay Technologies Inc shares have moved -26.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) have changed 81.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.19% over the past 6 months, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.17 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.82% over the past 5 years.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 16 and January 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.47% with a share float percentage of 13.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextPlay Technologies Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC with over 95953.0 shares worth more than $84246.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC held 1.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37679.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44084.0 and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 28329.0 shares of worth $33144.0 while later fund manager owns 18477.0 shares of worth $22172.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.