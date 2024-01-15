Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) tumbled -19.60%

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.29M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -19.60% during that session. The MVLA stock price is -2461.9% off its 52-week high price of $10.76 and 26.19% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 201.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Sporting -19.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MVLA stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 33.95%. Year-to-date, Movella Holdings Inc shares have moved -30.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) have changed 21.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Movella Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.59%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.62 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.26% with a share float percentage of 51.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Movella Holdings Inc having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Francisco Partners Management, LP with over 8.5 million shares worth more than $18.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Francisco Partners Management, LP held 16.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, with the holding of over 5.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.05 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $1.3 million while later fund manager owns 75682.0 shares of worth $40588.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.