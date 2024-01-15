Beam Global (BEEM) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 86808.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.11M, closed the last trade at $5.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The BEEM stock price is -235.52% off its 52-week high price of $18.89 and 11.19% above the 52-week low of $5.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 177.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beam Global (BEEM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

Sporting -2.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BEEM stock price touched $5.63 or saw a rise of 11.48%. Year-to-date, Beam Global shares have moved -20.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have changed 1.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.33.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beam Global shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.70%, compared to 20.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.71% over the past 5 years.

BEEM Dividends

Beam Global is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.96% with a share float percentage of 25.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beam Global having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.46 million shares worth more than $4.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.4 million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $3.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $2.61 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.